Fort McCoy LRC’s food-service team supports CSTX 86-24-02, 2024 Global Medic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Food rations are loaded and moved outside the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Subsistence Supply Management Office on Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The supplies were for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02. The Subsistence Supply Management Office and the other members of the Fort McCoy food-service team provided a wide variety of support for the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)