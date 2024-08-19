Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy LRC’s food-service team supports CSTX 86-24-02, 2024 Global Medic [Image 49 of 54]

    Fort McCoy LRC’s food-service team supports CSTX 86-24-02, 2024 Global Medic

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Food rations are loaded and moved outside the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Subsistence Supply Management Office on Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The supplies were for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02. The Subsistence Supply Management Office and the other members of the Fort McCoy food-service team provided a wide variety of support for the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8599665
    VIRIN: 240814-A-CV950-6205
    Resolution: 4280x2854
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy LRC’s food-service team supports CSTX 86-24-02, 2024 Global Medic [Image 54 of 54], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    food service
    Fort McCoy
    Subsistence Supply Management Office
    86th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02

