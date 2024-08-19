Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COOGEE BEACH, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 19, 2024) – Sailors attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) participate in a community relations event beach cleanup at Coogee Beach, during a scheduled port visit to HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 19. HMAS Stirling is Emory S. Land’s seventh port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)