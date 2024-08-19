Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    COOGEE BEACH, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 19, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ulises Marin, attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), center, picks up trash during a community relations event beach cleanup at Coogee Beach, during a scheduled port visit to HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 19. HMAS Stirling is Emory S. Land’s seventh port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8599639
    VIRIN: 240819-N-NX690-1021
    Resolution: 4770x3180
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach
    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach
    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach
    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach
    Emory S. Land Sailors Participate in Beach Clean-up at Coogee Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download