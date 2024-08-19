Naval Base Guam ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 25, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors embedded aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tenders USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participate in an Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day Dawn Service Ceremony onboard Naval Base Guam, April 25, 2024. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)