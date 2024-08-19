Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Guam ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Base Guam ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 25, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors embedded aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tenders USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participate in an Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day Dawn Service Ceremony onboard Naval Base Guam, April 25, 2024. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. Pictured above is LCDR William Reade, the Reserve Program Director and Contact Officer to RAN sailor, providing the ANZAC Day Commemorative Address on behalf of all allied nations. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8599601
    VIRIN: 240425-N-YQ428-1064
    Resolution: 3377x2247
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
