Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 21:01 Photo ID: 8599534 VIRIN: 240806-N-N0106-1001 Resolution: 2268x4032 Size: 1.14 MB Location: KR Hometown: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.