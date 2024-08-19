Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAGO FY24 4QT Townhall 16 AUG 2024 23 [Image 19 of 22]

    USAGO FY24 4QT Townhall 16 AUG 2024 23

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    SPC Nicholas Jenkins, 247th MP Det. and Garrison Commander, LTC Bowers for Army Achievement Medal presentation.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 20:53
    VIRIN: 240816-A-VF108-1023
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, USAGO FY24 4QT Townhall 16 AUG 2024 23 [Image 22 of 22], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    240816

