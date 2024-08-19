Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 20:53 Photo ID: 8599524 VIRIN: 240816-A-VF108-1023 Resolution: 4366x3712 Size: 2.46 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAGO FY24 4QT Townhall 16 AUG 2024 23 [Image 22 of 22], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.