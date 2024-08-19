Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association after his presentation, at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu/Released)