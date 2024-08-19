Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association after his presentation, at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu/Released)

    NSW
    NSWC
    SEAL-UDT Association

