Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association after his presentation, at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8599179
|VIRIN:
|240817-N-CR158-1023
|Resolution:
|4121x2944
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kyle Fiori-Puyu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.