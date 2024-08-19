Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8598748 VIRIN: 240819-N-CB007-1007 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 808.83 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 240819-N-CB007-1007 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.