    240819-N-CB007-1007 [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Electronics Technician 2nd class Zachery Tucker troubleshoots a circuit card assembly aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug 19, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8598748
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 808.83 KB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240819-N-CB007-1007 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

