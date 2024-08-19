240819-N-CB007-1020

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd class Alexander Kim reviews the schematics for a circuit card assembly aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug 19, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Micah Malala)