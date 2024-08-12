Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN DISTRICT STEPS UP DURING ITS FIRST NATURAL DISASTER [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN JUAN, PR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Luis Deya 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Teams conducted their first inspections yesterday and found the Barceloneta levee sustained the currents of the Manati River during the heavy rains brought by Hurricane Fiona. The levee fulfilled its purpose of protecting the municipality of Barceloneta, mitigating the risk of flooding in the adjacent communities and prevented millions of dollars in damage.

    Photo By: Mark Rankin, Corporate Communications, USACE Jacksonville District.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8598471
    VIRIN: 220921-A-IY917-1477
    Resolution: 480x360
    Size: 58.43 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Puerto Rico

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    FEMA
    Jacksonville District
    Fiona
    Hurricane Fiona

