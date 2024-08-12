Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Teams conducted their first inspections yesterday and found the Barceloneta levee sustained the currents of the Manati River during the heavy rains brought by Hurricane Fiona. The levee fulfilled its purpose of protecting the municipality of Barceloneta, mitigating the risk of flooding in the adjacent communities and prevented millions of dollars in damage.



Photo By: Mark Rankin, Corporate Communications, USACE Jacksonville District.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:53 Photo ID: 8598471 VIRIN: 220921-A-IY917-1477 Resolution: 480x360 Size: 58.43 KB Location: SAN JUAN, PR, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARIBBEAN DISTRICT STEPS UP DURING ITS FIRST NATURAL DISASTER [Image 2 of 2], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.