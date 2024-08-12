Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th Fighter Wing trains to engage near-peer adversaries at Northern Lightning [Image 7 of 7]

    115th Fighter Wing trains to engage near-peer adversaries at Northern Lightning

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser 

    178th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing flies Aug. 13, 2024 during Northern Lightning, an exercise providing realistic combat training for and emphasizing joint asset integration, held annually at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. Training between fourth and fifth generation aircraft is critical to ensure the Air Force is able to meet near-peer war fighting needs now and in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8598445
    VIRIN: 240813-F-IF143-2337
    Resolution: 3957x4946
    Size: 962.97 KB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Training
    Northern Lightning
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airmen

