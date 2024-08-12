A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing flies Aug. 13, 2024 during Northern Lightning, an exercise providing realistic combat training for and emphasizing joint asset integration, held annually at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. Training between fourth and fifth generation aircraft is critical to ensure the Air Force is able to meet near-peer war fighting needs now and in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:17 Photo ID: 8598445 VIRIN: 240813-F-IF143-2337 Resolution: 3957x4946 Size: 962.97 KB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 115th Fighter Wing trains to engage near-peer adversaries at Northern Lightning [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Josh Kaeser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.