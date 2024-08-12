Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 [Image 7 of 8]

    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) - U.S. Navy Lt. Clint Mcclanahan, the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 bandmaster, from Morehead, Kentucky, poses for a photo with staff and students at a joint band event with the Pacific Partnership band and Gogon High School Band, supporting Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission at Gogon High School in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8598098
    VIRIN: 240807-N-RM312-1123
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download