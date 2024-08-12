Band Members Work With Students at Gogon High School in Support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) - U.S. Navy Lt. Clint Mcclanahan, the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 band lead, from Morehead, Kentucky, works with staff and students at a joint band event with the Pacific Partnership band and Gogon High School Band, supporting Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission at Gogon High School in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

