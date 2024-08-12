Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Conducts Security Reaction Force Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ridge Leoni 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 31, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Trent Bayasca, left, performs strikes using a training baton after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security reaction force training on the mission deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), July 31, 2024. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:30
    VIRIN: 240731-N-WZ792-1819
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Conducts Security Reaction Force Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

