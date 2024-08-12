ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 31, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Trent Bayasca, left, performs strikes using a training baton after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security reaction force training on the mission deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), July 31, 2024. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8598088 VIRIN: 240731-N-WZ792-1819 Resolution: 5637x3758 Size: 1.66 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Conducts Security Reaction Force Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.