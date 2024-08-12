Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts pact fire exercise

240818-N-PV534-1791 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kaleb Ecton, left, from Milwaukee, Wis., and Yeoman Seaman Alicia Jones, from Waynesville, Mo., load ammo into an M240 machine gun on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air and missile defense warfare commander, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

