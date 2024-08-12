240815-N-FG645-1030 SULU SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Sean Boersma, from Raleigh, N.C., cleans the deep sink, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:13 Photo ID: 8597809 VIRIN: 240815-N-FG645-1030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.01 MB Location: SULU SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, O'Kane Sailor cleans deep sink [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.