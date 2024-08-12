O'Kane Sailor tests communications

240815-N-FG645-1054 SULU SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) Seaman Alexis Busselle, from Dallas, Ore., tests communications aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

