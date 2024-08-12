Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Mountain Warfare Training [Image 8 of 9]

    ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Mountain Warfare Training

    ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, instruct U.S. Marines assigned the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit rappelling during mountain warfare training at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:12
    Photo ID: 8597806
    VIRIN: 240812-M-LO557-2191
    Resolution: 4875x7309
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR
    Korea
    Alliance
    Marines
    CLB-15
    Integrated Training
    USMCNews

