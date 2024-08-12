ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Mountain Warfare Training

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, instruct U.S. Marines assigned the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit rappelling during mountain warfare training at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

