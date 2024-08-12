U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Terence Wallace, a logistics specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wisconsin, conducts push-ups during mountain warfare training led by Republic of Korea Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:12 Photo ID: 8597805 VIRIN: 240812-M-LO557-2117 Resolution: 3538x5304 Size: 2.67 MB Location: ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Mountain Warfare Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.