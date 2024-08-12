Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 8]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Valerie Morrison 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240817-N-NA571-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Mack Phillips, from Quitman, Ga., paints an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8597753
    VIRIN: 240817-N-NA571-1001
    Resolution: 5467x3645
    Size: 468.14 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Aircraft Carrier
    CVN 72
    Abraham Linocln

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download