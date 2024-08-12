Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

240817-N-NA571-1013 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class William Huemoeller, from Madison, Wis., conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

