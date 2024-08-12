DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ericka Lowndes, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, speaks during a reenlistment ceremony Aug.19, 2024 at the bowling alley aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 04:05
|Photo ID:
|8597745
|VIRIN:
|240819-N-KE644-1035
|Resolution:
|7201x4801
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.