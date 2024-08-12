Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ericka Lowndes, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, speaks during a reenlistment ceremony Aug.19, 2024 at the bowling alley aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 04:05
    Photo ID: 8597745
    VIRIN: 240819-N-KE644-1035
    Resolution: 7201x4801
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony
    CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony
    CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony
    CS1 Ericka Lowndes Reenlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Navy
    Sailors
    USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download