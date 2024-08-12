Truman's COMPTUEX

240817-N-DL824-2036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Djuan Bigelow, a native of New Orleans, sorts incoming mail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

