240818-N-OG286-1171 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 18, 2024) Lt. Alexander Horvath, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, poses for a photo with a visitor during NAF Atsugi’s 2024 Bon Odori Festival held onboard the installation. During this annual open-base event, visitors shared music, food, and other aspects of Japanese culture with members of the NAF Atsugi community, promoting positive relations between the base and its host nation of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 22:11 Photo ID: 8597472 VIRIN: 240818-N-OG286-1171 Resolution: 6874x4583 Size: 1.74 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bon Odori 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.