Armed Forces Men and Women's Softball Championships

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ernesto Parra, a member of team Air Force, throws a ball during the Armed Forces Men's Softball Championship at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Aug. 18, 2024. The Army men's team defeated the Air Force men's team 28-11 to win the championship. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James Crow)

