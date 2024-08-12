2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dedra Foster jumps onto Petty Officer 1st Class in celebration of the Navy teams three-pete in the Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 18, 2024.(DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

