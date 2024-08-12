Army pitcher Staff Sgt. Tiffany Schroeder hits the water while temperatures in the women’s final game hit 105 degrees during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 18, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

