Armed Forces Men and Women's Softball Championships

Members of team Army collide in the outfield attempting to catch a fly ball during the Armed Forces Women's Softball Championship at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Aug. 18, 2024. The All Navy women's team defeated the All Army women's team 14-8 to win the Armed Forces Women's Softball Championship. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James Crow)

