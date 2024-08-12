Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band performs in Boston [Image 6 of 12]

    Navy Band performs in Boston

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    BOSTON, Mass. (Aug. 17, 2024) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Virginia, peforms with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8597137
    VIRIN: 240817-N-LC494-1223
    Resolution: 7533x5022
    Size: 21.7 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Boston [Image 12 of 12], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    people
    music
    outreach

