TRADOC Best Squad Day 7 CASCOM

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Eduardo Paredes competes for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) during the TRADOC Best Squad competition. This is one of many events that tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training.



The Combined Arms Support Command team is competing in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024. Day 7 is on German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) for the Export Physical Fitness Assessment at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

