    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deborah Hansen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Eduardo Paredes competes for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) during the TRADOC Best Squad competition. This is one of many events that tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training.

    The Combined Arms Support Command team is competing in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024. Day 7 is on German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) for the Export Physical Fitness Assessment at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Day 7 CASCOM [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Deborah Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

