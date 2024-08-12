TRADOC Best Squad Day 7 CASCOM

The Combined Arms Support Command team is competing in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024. Day 7 is on German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) for the Export Physical Fitness Assessment at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 13:25
|Photo ID:
|8596967
|VIRIN:
|240818-A-BQ081-2172
|Resolution:
|3472x2320
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
