    EANGUS 5K Fun Run [Image 4 of 4]

    EANGUS 5K Fun Run

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Participants run along Dequindre Cut, an artistic pathway showcasing Detroit’s culture, during the 5k Fun Run put on by the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 17, 2024. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 11:49
    Photo ID: 8596940
    VIRIN: 240817-Z-VL138-2878
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
