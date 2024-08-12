USS Essex In-Port Operations

Cmdr. Anne Pruitt assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) speaks to Sailors assigned to Essex on the mess decks during woman’s equality day August 15, 2024. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment and the brave men and women who fought for universal suffrage. The Department of Defense honors their efforts and the progress that has been made through its commitment to provide an inclusive atmosphere where individuals have equal opportunities to reach their full potential. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

