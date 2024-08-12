Armed Forces Men and Women's Softball Championships

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Houston, a member of team Marine Corps, hits a softball during a softball game at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Aug. 17, 2024. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James Crow)

Date Taken: 08.17.2024