USNS Burlington Departs From Cartagena

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 16, 2024) Damian Robinson, a civilian mariner assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), prepares to heave in mooring lines as the ship departs from Cartagena, Colombia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

