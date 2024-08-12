Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band performs in Oak Bluffs [Image 9 of 9]

    Navy Band performs in Oak Bluffs

    OAK BLUFFS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (Aug. 16, 2024) Chief Musician Cory Parker, from Bowling Green, Virginia, peforms with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    VIRIN: 240816-N-LC494-1038
