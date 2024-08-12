Navy Band performs in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (Aug. 16, 2024) Musician 1st Class Athus Delima, from Dallas, Texas, peforms with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

