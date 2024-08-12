Following a volley, smoke flows out from this 81-millimeter mortar which was fired by members of 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, Marine Force Reserves, from O Range on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 16.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 07:43
|Photo ID:
|8596045
|VIRIN:
|240816-O-HX738-3522
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rounds complete [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.