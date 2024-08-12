Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rounds complete [Image 2 of 2]

    Rounds complete

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Following a volley, smoke flows out from this 81-millimeter mortar which was fired by members of 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, Marine Force Reserves, from O Range on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 16.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 07:43
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Marines continue to drop rounds
    Rounds complete

    Massachusetts
    1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment
    Marine Force Reserves
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

