Arcane Thunder 24: Outload

U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion stand for a group picture to commemorate the closing of Arcane Thunder 24 on Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. This exercise demonstrated the strength of Morocco and U.S. partnerships in synchronizing non-lethal effects across all domains. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

