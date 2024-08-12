Arcane Thunder 24: Outload

U.S. Army Cpl. Oliver Campbell, from the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, inventories equipment in preparation for an inspection Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. Campbell inventoried and packed multiple pieces of equipment prior to the inspection to ensure all equipment would return safely to home station. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

