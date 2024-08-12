Arcane Thunder 24: Outload

U.S. ARMY Cpl. Damen Heckwine and Spc Noy Synakorn, both assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, carry bags over to a staging area for a final inspection on Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. Heckwine and Synakorn assisted with the redeployment from Morocco to Germany by loading 463L pallets with bags and equipment. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

