YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 14, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Michael Guilliams, from Coshocton, Ohio, mans a line on the boat deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while launching a rigid-hull inflatable boat, Aug. 14. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 01:59 Photo ID: 8595913 VIRIN: 240814-N-UA460-1227 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.02 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.