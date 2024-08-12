YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 14, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joseph Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, supervises as Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) prepare to launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the ship’s boat deck, Aug. 14. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 01:59 Photo ID: 8595911 VIRIN: 240814-N-UA460-1226 Resolution: 6603x4247 Size: 783.46 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.