YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 14, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Tyler Little, from Muskegon, Michigan, inspects a fuel sample for sediment in the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while the ship receives fuel, Aug. 14. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 01:47 Photo ID: 8595904 VIRIN: 240814-N-UA460-1961 Resolution: 6530x4480 Size: 1.16 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Fuel Onload [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.