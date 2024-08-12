USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Fuel Onload

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 14, 2024) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Isaiah Knox (left), from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class William Abruzzese, from Waynesboro, Virginia, connect a fuel hose to a valve aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) before receiving fuel, Aug 14. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

