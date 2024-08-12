PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2024) – Ensign Arianna Drew, from Carver, Massachusetts, talks to the bridge while standing watch in the flight deck control tower during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Aug. 12. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|08.12.2024
|08.17.2024 01:33
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.