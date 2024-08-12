USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2024) – Ensign Arianna Drew, from Carver, Massachusetts, talks to the bridge while standing watch in the flight deck control tower during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Aug. 12. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

