    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2024) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lifts off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Aug. 12. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HSM-51
    ISATT

