O’Kane Sailor inspects ventilation

240814-N-FG645-1043 BOHOL SEA (Aug. 14, 2024) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Robert Dineros, from Temecula, Calif., inspects ventilation unit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

